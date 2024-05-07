Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Director Sells $1,463,850.00 in Stock

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.77, for a total transaction of $1,463,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,430,326.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James Donald Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total value of $1,450,200.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,449,050.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Reliance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $12,918,000.00.

Shares of RS stock traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.36. The stock had a trading volume of 438,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,546. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Reliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.12 and a 12-month high of $342.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.39.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on RS. KeyCorp raised their target price on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Reliance by 13.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Reliance by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Reliance by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 28,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance by 98.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

