Lincoln National Corp Purchases 14,014 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 2.3% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $129,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,739,000 after buying an additional 190,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,866,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,244,000 after purchasing an additional 171,161 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,882,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,534,000 after purchasing an additional 254,175 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,741,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,232,000 after purchasing an additional 87,225 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.82. 1,053,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,681. The stock has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $183.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

