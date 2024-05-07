Lincoln National Corp Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.8% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $46,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $440.32. The stock had a trading volume of 30,783,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,560,000. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $321.32 and a 1-year high of $449.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $436.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

