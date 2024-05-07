Insider Buying: Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) CEO Purchases 577,634 Shares of Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 577,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $999,306.82. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 577,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,306.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 12.0 %

NASDAQ CRVS traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $1.68. 946,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,696. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a market cap of $82.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock. Towerview LLC lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CRVS Free Report ) by 67.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,478 shares during the period. Corvus Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.3% of Towerview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Towerview LLC owned 0.70% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CRVS. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

