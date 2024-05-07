eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Sells $2,435,344.10 in Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

eBay Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.07. 4,678,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,422,792. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.92.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,767,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in eBay by 604.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 630,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,522,000 after purchasing an additional 541,384 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in eBay by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in eBay by 6.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 873,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $46,124,000 after purchasing an additional 56,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at about $798,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.45.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

