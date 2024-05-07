Kellanova (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 77,800 Shares

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $4,739,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,764,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,489,562.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellanova Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of K stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,598,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,245. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.30 and its 200 day moving average is $54.72. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellanova

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Kellanova by 491.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its position in Kellanova by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Motco increased its stake in Kellanova by 757.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. StockNews.com lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.46.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

