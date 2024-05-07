Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $42,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,029.2% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,525. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.43 and a 1-year high of $236.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

