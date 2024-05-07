Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Brian K. Miller Sells 2,671 Shares

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.03, for a total value of $1,242,095.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,294,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

TYL traded up $5.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $481.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,088. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.18. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 107.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $361.16 and a one year high of $483.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tyler Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 675.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.