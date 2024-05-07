Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 784,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,331 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $29,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PJAN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 425.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 226,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 183,045 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 9,280.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 100,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 99,302 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 11.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,483,000 after acquiring an additional 67,305 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 220,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 57,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 131.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 80,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 45,618 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of BATS PJAN traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.14. 22,143 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average of $37.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

