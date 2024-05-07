Lincoln National Corp Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,245,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,649 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 1.4% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.41% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $80,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,669,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,531,000 after acquiring an additional 449,639 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,974.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,744,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,890,000 after buying an additional 6,525,177 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,479,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054,597 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,098,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,760,000 after buying an additional 374,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 1,973,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,909 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.77. 3,265,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,692. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.51. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $67.94.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

