Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Cut to $74.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.99% from the stock’s current price.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.92.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $59.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,431. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,785.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,166,454,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,281,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,224,000 after buying an additional 4,280,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,347,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,241,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,065,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,131,000 after buying an additional 745,965 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

