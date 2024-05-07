Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,798 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,798 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average is $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.81. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $26.37.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

