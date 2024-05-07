Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter.

Shares of TIGO stock opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Millicom International Cellular has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83.

TIGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC boosted their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $18.00 to $26.10 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Millicom International Cellular presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.70.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

