Sapient Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 61,885 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 59.3% during the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 18,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $6.87.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

About Kinross Gold

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.