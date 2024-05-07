Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,544 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 49,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of USB opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average is $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Compass Point raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

