Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $9,009,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 16,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 2.2 %

ETN opened at $327.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $165.24 and a 12 month high of $333.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $309.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.61. The stock has a market cap of $130.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

