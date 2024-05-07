Yelp (YELP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Yelp to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Yelp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $342.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Yelp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Yelp Price Performance

Shares of YELP stock opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp has a 1-year low of $27.56 and a 1-year high of $48.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YELP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $111,732.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,994.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $111,732.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,848 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,994.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $232,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 312,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,134,452.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Articles

