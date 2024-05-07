Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 985,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 288,500 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.24% of Amarin worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amarin by 35.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 649,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 170,670 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,613 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 18.9% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 103.4% during the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 704,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 358,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its position in Amarin by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 622,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 283,564 shares during the period. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Price Performance

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Amarin Co. plc has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.34 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.08.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

