Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 684,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,133,000 after acquiring an additional 33,791 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 611,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after acquiring an additional 16,277 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 533,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,371,000 after acquiring an additional 111,936 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 495,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 428,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,484,000 after acquiring an additional 31,114 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $68.21 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.01 and a 52-week high of $70.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

