Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 85 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TM. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.9% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Toyota Motor stock opened at $235.60 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $255.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $319.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.91 and its 200 day moving average is $210.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.15. The firm had revenue of $81.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.72 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Nomura lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

