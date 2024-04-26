New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 116,780 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 116,780 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allstate were worth $29,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Allstate

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $172.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $176.93. The firm has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.91, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.77%.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.