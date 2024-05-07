DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,097 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $130.04. The company had a trading volume of 700,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,781. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 83.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,618,227.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,304,405.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,004 shares of company stock worth $25,610,270. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

