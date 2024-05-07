Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $3.60 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $3.69 on Tuesday, hitting $148.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,664,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,590. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.11 and a 200-day moving average of $138.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.68.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Read Our Latest Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.