Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $339,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,573.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,117 shares in the company, valued at $8,097,573.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,985,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,497,911.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,473,805 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,236,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,611,215. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.64, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.34. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.