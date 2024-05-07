Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 639,051 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 154,921 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,404,283 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $202,484,000 after purchasing an additional 463,035 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Kinross Gold by 96.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,736,328 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752,397 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,593,655 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,151,000 after buying an additional 1,239,966 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,046,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,965,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,645,000 after purchasing an additional 622,000 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock remained flat at $6.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. 8,528,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,496,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

