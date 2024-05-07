Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.74. The company issued revenue guidance of low to mid-single digit yr/yr growth, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.09 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPX. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Loop Capital raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.71.

TPX stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.17. 2,048,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,346. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.63. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $57.13.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 239.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

