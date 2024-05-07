Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 120 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 66,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,239,000 after purchasing an additional 35,958 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.88.

In related news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960 over the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $8.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $484.93. 208,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,956. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $521.43 and its 200-day moving average is $513.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

