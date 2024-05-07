Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 851.0% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.07.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $107.28. 5,149,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,565. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $115.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.