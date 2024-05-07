Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 313 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,725 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 86.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 460,759 shares of the software company’s stock worth $112,186,000 after buying an additional 95,723 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,280,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 3,539.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 227,410 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $55,370,000 after acquiring an additional 221,161 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.67.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,166 shares of company stock valued at $9,465,055. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.25. 1,107,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,079. The company has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.43 and its 200 day moving average is $235.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.54 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

