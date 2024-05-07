D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Position Lifted by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in D.R. Horton by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 37,500.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DHI stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $151.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.36.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,617 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

