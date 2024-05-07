Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 228 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 29.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,032,000 after purchasing an additional 729,262 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 615,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,104,000 after purchasing an additional 521,322 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,470,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,949,000 after purchasing an additional 451,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Public Storage by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,786,000 after buying an additional 256,326 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Public Storage stock traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.59. The company had a trading volume of 315,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,803. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $312.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $276.25 and its 200-day moving average is $276.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.62% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

