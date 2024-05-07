FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.230-4.410 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5 billion-$4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion. FMC also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.23-4.41 EPS.

FMC stock traded up $5.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.80. 5,858,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. FMC has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $114.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FMC will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered FMC from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.88.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 2,150 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

