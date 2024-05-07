Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 2,311 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of KKR stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.74. 3,119,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530,790. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $88.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $103.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.66 and its 200-day moving average is $84.96.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.64 million. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

