Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 182 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 41.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM stock traded up $5.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $324.80. The stock had a trading volume of 659,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,613. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.14. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.61 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Humana’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUM. UBS Group decreased their target price on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

