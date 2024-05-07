Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,149 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,882 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 888 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 156.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of IMO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $74.58.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4377 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

