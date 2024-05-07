Identiv (INVE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Identiv has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. On average, analysts expect Identiv to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INVE stock opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. Identiv has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $9.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12.

INVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Identiv from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

