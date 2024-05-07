AMC Entertainment (AMC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts expect AMC Entertainment to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $62.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMC. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

