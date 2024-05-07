Credicorp (BAP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Credicorp to post earnings of $4.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.02). Credicorp had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. On average, analysts expect Credicorp to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BAP stock opened at $169.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Credicorp has a 1-year low of $116.42 and a 1-year high of $179.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.36.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.73.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

