Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,429 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,429 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $80.50 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $64.12 and a twelve month high of $82.82. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.98 and its 200 day moving average is $76.99.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

