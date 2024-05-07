Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Invests $708,000 in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BetterWealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 125,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Core Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 164,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 96,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 67,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIP opened at $40.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.71. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $42.84.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.