Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 528 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMBS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 74,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,394,000.

Shares of LMBS opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $48.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

