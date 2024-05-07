Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,507 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,223,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 834,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,819,000 after purchasing an additional 243,553 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 16,993 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 510,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,522,000 after buying an additional 54,384 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $5,942,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,500 shares of company stock worth $7,881,930. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $127.77 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.05.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

