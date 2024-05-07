Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 59,900.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of PHO stock opened at $66.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.83 and a 200-day moving average of $60.35. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $66.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

