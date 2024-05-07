Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $186.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.61 and a 200 day moving average of $175.64. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $192.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

