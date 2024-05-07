Sapient Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Power Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

CHTR stock opened at $271.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.90. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

