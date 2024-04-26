Nadler Financial Group Inc. Purchases 754 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,947 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,881,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,018,000 after buying an additional 73,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,111,000 after buying an additional 85,117 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,952,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,451,000 after buying an additional 190,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $394,425,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.53. 390,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,461. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.22. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

