Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.46.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTLS traded up $1.88 on Monday, reaching $159.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,809. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.85. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $106.66 and a 52-week high of $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.91, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chart Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 905.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

