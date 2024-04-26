Acuitas Investments LLC Acquires 800 Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Ero Copper were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ero Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ERO shares. TheStreet upgraded Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Pi Financial upgraded Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Ero Copper Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ERO traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.28. The company had a trading volume of 130,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,647. Ero Copper Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.20 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Ero Copper

(Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.