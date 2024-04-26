Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,303 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,303 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,686 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $125,443,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $50,473,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 585.5% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,107,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,760,000 after acquiring an additional 946,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $29,403,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $44.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,647,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,816,953. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average of $39.23.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

