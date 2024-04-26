Nadler Financial Group Inc. Purchases 12,413 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 419,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 8.5% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $62,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,784,000 after acquiring an additional 583,028 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after buying an additional 231,256 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,270,000 after purchasing an additional 119,948 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,306,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,695,000 after purchasing an additional 549,925 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,545,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,017,000 after purchasing an additional 26,485 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.86. The company had a trading volume of 594,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,676. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.30. The company has a market capitalization of $112.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.31.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.